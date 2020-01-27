Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Dennis Muilenburg

Age : 55
Public asset : 48,560,393 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg resigns from Caterpillar board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
01/27/2020 | 05:03pm EST
Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee

Caterpillar Inc said on Monday former Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg had resigned from its board.

Caterpillar said in a regulatory filing http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/18230/000001823020000015/0000018230-20-000015-index.htm that Muilenburg's resignation, which is effective immediately, was not due to any disagreement with the company.

Muilenburg joined the board in 2011.

Boeing fired Muilenburg last month after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Caterpillar Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.75% 315.94 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
CATERPILLAR INC. -1.33% 129.6 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Dennis Muilenburg
 
01/27DENNIS MUILENBURG : Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg resigns from Caterpillar board
RE
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis
RE
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Names David L. Calhoun to Replace Dennis Muilenburg as CEO
DJ
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing's Fixes to 737 MAX Not Likely to Get FAA Approval Until February--2nd Update
DJ
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman
RE
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing CEO Muilenburg resists multiple calls for resignation
RE
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Picks New Chairman -- WSJ
DJ
2019DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Chief Dennis Muilenburg Takes Low Profile After Crash
DJ
2018DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Moves Into Smaller Jets -- WSJ
DJ
2015DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing's Incoming CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, Is Engineer With Swagger
DJ
2015DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Names Muilenburg CEO, Succeeding McNerney -- 2nd Update
DJ
2015DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing Names Muilenburg as New CEO
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/27LUCA DE MEO : Renault board meeting Tuesday to seal De Meo's CEO nomination
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Jens Bodo Koch Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Stefan Persson Philippe Petitcolin Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group