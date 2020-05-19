TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Board Committee Changes Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following: AUDIT COMMITTEE On May 19, 2020 Dick Boer and Martina Hund-Mejean were appointed by shareholders as Non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect of May 20, 2020. They will both become members of the Audit Committee as at the same date. REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a Non-executive Director of the Company, will stand down as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Both of these changes are with effect from May 20, 2020. NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE Sir Nigel Sheinwald has been appointed to the Nomination and Succession Committee, with effect from May 20, 2020. On May 19, 2020 Andrew Mackenzie was appointed by shareholders as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2020. He will become a member of the Nomination and Succession Committee with effect from the same date. SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee with effect from May 20, 2020. PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CHANGES As announced on January 29, 2020 and following their re-appointment by shareholders on May 19, 2020, Euleen Goh will become the Company's Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director and Neil Carson will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Both of these roles are with effect from May 20, 2020. Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows: COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP -------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ AUDIT COMMITTEE Ann Godbehere (Chair) Gerrit Zalm Dick Boer Martina Hund-Mejean -------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair) COMMITTEE Neil Carson Catherine Hughes Ann Godbehere -------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE Charles Holliday (Chair) Euleen Goh Sir Nigel Sheinwald Andrew Mackenzie (effective October 1, 2020) -------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ REMUNERATION Neil Carson (Chair) COMMITTEE Catherine Hughes Gerrit Zalm Euleen Goh -------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ May 19, 2020 Linda M. Coulter Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 Shell Investor Relations Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 United States: +1 832 337 2034 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.