Dick Boer

Age : 62
Public asset : 315,049 USD
Linked companies : Nestlé S.A.
Biography : Mr. A. Dick Boer is a Founding Member at Nl2025, a Member-Executive Board at Detailhandel Nederland,

Royal Dutch Shell plc Board Committee Changes

05/19/2020 | 07:54am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 
 
   Board Committee Changes 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following: 
 
   AUDIT COMMITTEE 
 
   On May 19, 2020 Dick Boer and Martina Hund-Mejean were appointed by 
shareholders as Non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect of 
May 20, 2020. They will both become members of the Audit Committee as at 
the same date. 
 
   REMUNERATION COMMITTEE 
 
   Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed 
as a member of the Remuneration Committee.  Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a 
Non-executive Director of the Company, will stand down as a member of 
the Remuneration Committee. Both of these changes are with effect from 
May 20, 2020. 
 
   NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE 
 
   Sir Nigel Sheinwald has been appointed to the Nomination and Succession 
Committee, with effect from May 20, 2020. On May 19, 2020 Andrew 
Mackenzie was appointed by shareholders as a Non-executive Director of 
the Company with effect from October 1, 2020. He will become a member of 
the Nomination and Succession Committee with effect from the same date. 
 
   SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE 
 
   Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been 
appointed as a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability 
Committee with effect from May 20, 2020. 
 
   PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CHANGES 
 
 
 
 
 
   As announced on January 29, 2020 and following their re-appointment by 
shareholders on May 19, 2020, Euleen Goh will become the Company's 
Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director and Neil Carson will become 
Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Both of these roles are with effect 
from May 20, 2020. 
 
   Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees 
will be as follows: 
 
 
 
 
COMMITTEE                                     MEMBERSHIP 
--------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
AUDIT COMMITTEE                               Ann Godbehere (Chair) 
                                               Gerrit Zalm 
                                               Dick Boer 
                                               Martina Hund-Mejean 
--------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY        Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair) 
 COMMITTEE                                     Neil Carson 
                                               Catherine Hughes 
                                               Ann Godbehere 
--------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE           Charles Holliday (Chair) 
                                               Euleen Goh 
                                               Sir Nigel Sheinwald 
                                               Andrew Mackenzie (effective October 
                                               1, 2020) 
--------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
REMUNERATION                                  Neil Carson (Chair) 
 COMMITTEE                                     Catherine Hughes 
                                               Gerrit Zalm 
                                               Euleen Goh 
--------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
 
   May 19, 2020 
 
   Linda M. Coulter 
 
   Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

