ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Board Committee Changes
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following:
AUDIT COMMITTEE
On May 19, 2020 Dick Boer and Martina Hund-Mejean were appointed by
shareholders as Non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect of
May 20, 2020. They will both become members of the Audit Committee as at
the same date.
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed
as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Sir Nigel Sheinwald, a
Non-executive Director of the Company, will stand down as a member of
the Remuneration Committee. Both of these changes are with effect from
May 20, 2020.
NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE
Sir Nigel Sheinwald has been appointed to the Nomination and Succession
Committee, with effect from May 20, 2020. On May 19, 2020 Andrew
Mackenzie was appointed by shareholders as a Non-executive Director of
the Company with effect from October 1, 2020. He will become a member of
the Nomination and Succession Committee with effect from the same date.
SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE
Ann Godbehere, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been
appointed as a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability
Committee with effect from May 20, 2020.
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CHANGES
As announced on January 29, 2020 and following their re-appointment by
shareholders on May 19, 2020, Euleen Goh will become the Company's
Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director and Neil Carson will become
Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Both of these roles are with effect
from May 20, 2020.
Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees
will be as follows:
COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
-------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
AUDIT COMMITTEE Ann Godbehere (Chair)
Gerrit Zalm
Dick Boer
Martina Hund-Mejean
-------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
COMMITTEE Neil Carson
Catherine Hughes
Ann Godbehere
-------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE Charles Holliday (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Andrew Mackenzie (effective October
1, 2020)
-------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
REMUNERATION Neil Carson (Chair)
COMMITTEE Catherine Hughes
Gerrit Zalm
Euleen Goh
-------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------
May 19, 2020
Linda M. Coulter
Company Secretary
