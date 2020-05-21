Log in
Dick Boer

Age : 62
Public asset : 315,049 USD
Linked companies : Nestlé S.A.
Biography : Mr. A. Dick Boer is a Founding Member at Nl2025, a Member-Executive Board at Detailhandel Nederland,

Royal Dutch Shell plc Director Declaration

05/21/2020 | 07:46am EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 
 
   DIRECTOR DECLARATION 
 
 
 
   Further to the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal 
Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Dick Boer and 
Martina Hund-Mejean as  Directors of the Company with effect from May 
20, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing 
Rule 9.6.13. 
 
   Dick Boer is a non-executive Director of Nestlé and SHV Holdings. 
 
   He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize from 2016 
to 2018. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served as 
President and CEO of Royal Ahold from 2011 to 2016. 
 
   Martina Hund-Mejean is a non-executive Director of Prudential Financial, 
Inc and Colgate-Palmolive Company. 
 
   From 2007 to 2019, Martina was Chief Finance Officer of Mastercard Inc. 
 
   There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) 
to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive for either Dick Boer or Martina 
Hund-Mejean. 
 
   May 21, 2020 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

