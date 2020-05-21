TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Further to the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal
Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 19, 2020 to appoint Dick Boer and
Martina Hund-Mejean as Directors of the Company with effect from May
20, 2020, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing
Rule 9.6.13.
Dick Boer is a non-executive Director of Nestlé and SHV Holdings.
He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize from 2016
to 2018. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served as
President and CEO of Royal Ahold from 2011 to 2016.
Martina Hund-Mejean is a non-executive Director of Prudential Financial,
Inc and Colgate-Palmolive Company.
From 2007 to 2019, Martina was Chief Finance Officer of Mastercard Inc.
There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2)
to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive for either Dick Boer or Martina
Hund-Mejean.
May 21, 2020
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
