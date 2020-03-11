Log in
Royal Dutch Shell plc Directorate Change

03/11/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
   ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 
 
   DIRECTORATE CHANGE 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces its intention to propose 
to the 2020 Annual General Meeting that Dick Boer and Martina 
Hund-Mejean be appointed Non-executive Directors of the Company with 
effect from May 20, 2020 and that Andrew Mackenzie be appointed a 
Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2020. 
Roberto Setubal, appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company in 
2017, has notified the Company of his intention to retire and not seek 
reappointment at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The Board is grateful 
for his contributions and service and wishes him well in his future 
endeavours. 
 
   Chad Holliday, Chair of Royal Dutch Shell plc, said "Following a 
thorough search process and recommendations from the Board's Nomination 
and Succession Committee, the Board is delighted to recommend these 
three appointments to shareholders.  Andrew Mackenzie, Dick Boer and 
Martina Hund-Mejean each bring a wealth of experience, and collectively 
the diversity of their expertise will enrich Shell.  In Andrew we have a 
resources sector leader who has championed disclosure and action on 
climate change, experience that will be valuable as Shell navigates the 
energy transition. Dick brings a career's worth of experience at the 
forefront of retailing and customer service which is timely as Shell 
focuses on the growth of our marketing businesses and increasing 
consumer choices in energy products.  Martina's financial leadership of 
technology-focused companies is also highly relevant as Shell explores 
new technology-enabled business models.  I look forward to having their 
wisdom around the table." 
 
   Andrew Mackenzie 
 
   Born in 1956, Andrew is a British citizen and was CEO of BHP Group plc 
from 2013 to 2019, having joined the business in 2008 as Chief Executive 
of Non-Ferrous Metals. From 2004 to 2007 he was at Rio Tinto where he 
held the roles of Head of Industrial Minerals, and then Head of 
Industrial Minerals & Diamonds. Prior to this Andrew spent 22 years with 
BP, joining in 1982 in R&D then worked in operations and technology in 
many locations and across most business streams and functions, 
principally in E&P and petrochemicals; he served as Chief Reservoir 
Engineer and Chief Technology Officer; in his last roles he was Group 
Vice President for Chemicals in the Americas, then Olefins and Polymers 
globally. 
 
   From 2005 to 2013 Andrew served as a Non-executive Director of Centrica. 
He has also served on many non-for-profit boards, including public 
policy think tanks in the UK and Australia. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Dick Boer 
 
   Born in 1957, Dick is a Dutch citizen and was President and Chief 
Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize from 2016 to 2018. Prior to the 
merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he had served as President and CEO of 
Royal Ahold from 2011 to 2016. From 2006 to 2011 he was a member of the 
Executive Board of Ahold and served as Chief Operating Officer of Ahold 
Europe from 2006 to 2011. 
 
   Dick joined Ahold in 1998 as CEO of Ahold Czech Republic and was 
appointed President and CEO of Albert Heijn in 2000. In 2003, he also 
became President and CEO of Ahold's Dutch businesses. 
 
   Prior to joining Ahold, Dick spent more than 17 years in various retail 
positions for SHV Holdings N.V. in the Netherlands and abroad and for 
Unigro N.V. 
 
   Dick is a Non-executive Director for Nestle and SHV Holdings. 
 
   Martina Hund-Mejean 
 
   Born in 1960, Martina is a German and US Citizen and was Chief Finance 
Officer of Mastercard Inc from 2007 to 2019. From 2002 to 2007 she was 
Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer at Tyco International Ltd and 
from 2000 to 2002 she was Senior Vice President, Treasurer at Lucent 
Technologies. Prior to this Martina spent 12 years with General Motors 
undertaking a number of senior roles within their finance operations. 
 
   Martina has been a Non-executive Director of Prudential Financial, Inc 
since 2010, where she is also a member of the Audit Committee. 
 
   March 11, 2020 
 
   Linda M. Coulter 
 
   Company Secretary 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

