Airbus Names Covestro's Thomas Toepfer as CFO

By Maitane Sardon

Airbus SE said Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Thomas Toepfer to succeed Dominik Asam as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Toepfer, current CFO of premium polymers supplier Covestro AG will join Airbus on Sept. 1, the European plane maker said.

Airbus's Executive Vice-President Finance for Defence and Space Xavier Tardy will ensure continuity after Dominik Asam's departure on March 3, the company said.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1307ET