Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Dominik Asam

Age : 53
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Airbus SE - Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA
Biography : Currently, Dominik Asam occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer at Airbus SE and...

Airbus Names Covestro's Thomas Toepfer as CFO

02/15/2023 | 01:07pm EST
By Maitane Sardon


Airbus SE said Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Thomas Toepfer to succeed Dominik Asam as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Toepfer, current CFO of premium polymers supplier Covestro AG will join Airbus on Sept. 1, the European plane maker said.

Airbus's Executive Vice-President Finance for Defence and Space Xavier Tardy will ensure continuity after Dominik Asam's departure on March 3, the company said.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1307ET
