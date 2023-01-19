Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Donald Robert

Age : 63
Public asset : 1,481,161 USD
Biography : Donald Austin Robert is an American businessperson who has been at the helm of 11 different...

Keywords Studios Names Donald Robert as Next Chairman

01/19/2023 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Keywords Studios PLC said Thursday that Donald Robert has been appointed chairman designate effective Feb. 1, and that he will become chairman at the company's annual general meeting in May.

The London-listed Irish provider of services to the videogame industry said this was part of the planned succession for Ross Graham.

The company said Mr. Robert's previous roles include Chief Executive Officer of Experian PLC, where he was chairman from 2014 to 2019.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 0516ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERIAN PLC 0.07% 3051.36 Delayed Quote.8.39%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 0.61% 2640 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
Most Read News
 
01/13Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial
RE
01/13Investor Peltz, corporate doctor, pushes Disney to take bitter pill
RE
01/18Takeaway CEO Groen: sales process for Grubhub 'difficult' given current M&A market
RE
01/17Disney says investor Peltz 'lacks experience' to understand its business
RE
01/17UBS still hiring and in growth mode - CEO Ralph Hamers
RE
01/18Sorrell's S4 Capital expects to hit full-year targets
RE
01/16Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ
RE
Latest news about Donald Robert
 
05:17aKeywords Studios Names Donald Robert as Next Chairman
DJ
2022Cornish Metals Inc. announced that it has received CAD 67.5 million in funding from Vision Blue Resources Ltd.
CI
2019London Stock Exchange keeps central role in clearing ahead of Brexit
RE
2018LSE names Experian's Donald Robert as next chairman
RE
2018LSE names Experian's Donald Robert as next chairman
RE
2017E-Debit Global Corporation Announces Board Appointments
CI
2014Compressco Partners, L.P. completed the acquisition of Compressor Systems, Inc. from Warren Equipment Company.
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 