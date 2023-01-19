Keywords Studios Names Donald Robert as Next Chairman

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Keywords Studios PLC said Thursday that Donald Robert has been appointed chairman designate effective Feb. 1, and that he will become chairman at the company's annual general meeting in May.

The London-listed Irish provider of services to the videogame industry said this was part of the planned succession for Ross Graham.

The company said Mr. Robert's previous roles include Chief Executive Officer of Experian PLC, where he was chairman from 2014 to 2019.

