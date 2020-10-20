Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post

By Colin Kellaher

Magna International Inc. on Tuesday said Donald Walker, its long-time chief executive, plans to retire at the end of the year.

The Aurora, Ontario, supplier of automotive components said Seetarama Kotagiri, who currently serves as president, will succeed Mr. Walker as CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Walker served as CEO between 1994 and 2001 and since 2005 during his 33 years with Magna. Mr. Kotagiri has spent 21 years with Magna.

