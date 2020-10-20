Log in
Donald Walker

Age : 62
Public asset : 55,659,679 USD
Linked companies : Magna International Inc.
Biography : Founder of Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. and Trilogy International Partners, Inc., Donald J. Walker is

Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post

10/20/2020 | 06:11am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Magna International Inc. on Tuesday said Donald Walker, its long-time chief executive, plans to retire at the end of the year.

The Aurora, Ontario, supplier of automotive components said Seetarama Kotagiri, who currently serves as president, will succeed Mr. Walker as CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Mr. Walker served as CEO between 1994 and 2001 and since 2005 during his 33 years with Magna. Mr. Kotagiri has spent 21 years with Magna.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-20 0610ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.37% 70.71 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
