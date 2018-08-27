Log in
Doyle Simons

Age : 54
Public asset : 22,165,142 USD
Linked companies : Fiserv Inc - Weyerhaeuser Co
Presently, Doyle R. Simons holds the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at We

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/27/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
J.Crew's New CEO Rolls Out Strategy

CEO James Brett's plan is to expand J.Crew's assortment with more entry-level prices, as well as plus sizes and more fit options. 

 
Report on VW's Changes Since Scandal Cites Lack of Transparency

Nearly three years since U.S. authorities charged Volkswagen for cheating on emissions tests, VW is only starting to implement changes needed to prevent another scandal, according to a report. 

 
Public Bravado, Private Doubts: Inside the Unraveling of Elon Musk's Tesla Buyout

As his team hustled to put form to his idea, lining up investors willing to put up tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Musk was having second thoughts. 

 
Craft-Beer Company Taps Streaming Service for Growth

Scottish beer company BrewDog is offering a streaming service featuring more than 100 hours of video centered on drinking culture, the latest effort by a brand to launch its own media venture. 

 
Weyerhaeuser Announces Retirement of CEO Doyle Simons

Weyerhaeuser announced that Chief Executive Doyle Simons is retiring and that its board has chosen Devin Stockfish, currently senior vice president of timberlands, to take over in 2019. 

 
Facing Uncertain Road in U.S., Japan Auto Makers Look to China

Nissan Motor said it has started producing its first made-for-China electric car, leading a wave of electric vehicles planned by Japanese makers looking to boost sales in the country. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm

Warren Buffett's conglomerate is set to invest between $285 million and $357 million into One97 Communications, the parent company of India's largest mobile-payments firm Paytm. 

 
Airlines Cash In on Loyalty Credit Cards

Airlines are inundating customers with credit-card offers, hoping to widen a lucrative and steady revenue stream as they rely more on income beyond fares. 

 
Play Call for Papa John's: Go Long

Papa John's stock has been hammered by remarks from founder John Schnatter. But the pizza chain's efforts to distance itself from him should stabilize the business. 

 
In-house Agencies on Rise As Advertisers Seek Services Closer to Home

Advertisers with in-house agencies increased to 64% from 42% ten years ago, according to a new study from an in-house agency trade association

Latest news about Doyle Simons
 
