MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

GDP data from E.U., Germany, France, Italy; E.U. business & consumer surveys; France consumer spending; U.K. Bank of England money and credit; trading updates from Diageo, Tele2, WPP, BBVA, Hapag-Lloyd, Generali

Opening Call:

Shares look set to post gains in Europe on Tuesday ahead of earnings from large technology companies, the Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings and a raft of economic data. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields fell; the dollar weakened; while oil advanced and gold was steady.

Equities:

European stocks are poised to open higher as traders brace for a busy week of corporate earnings, rate decisions from the Fed and BOE, as well as eurozone and U.S. economic data.

Around 100 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings this week, including five of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks that have helped propel markets higher. Alphabet and Microsoft's results are due Tuesday, while Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple are expected Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Fed and the BOE are scheduled to announce rate decisions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

First-estimate eurozone GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2024 are due on Tuesday, while estimate eurozone inflation data for January are due on Thursday, with the numbers expected to provide hints on the eurozone's economic health and the direction of monetary policy.

Capping off the week is the U.S. jobs report, due Friday. Investors will be looking to see how job creation fared in January to assess their outlook on the economy and inflation.

Forex:

The dollar lost strength in Asia, following the fall in Treasury yields overnight, which reduces the allure of U.S. fixed-income assets and demand for the greenback.

The decline in yields comes as the U.S. Treasury cut its first-quarter borrowing estimate to $760 billion from its previous prediction of $816 billion, MUFG Bank said.

With the U.S. federal deficit rising, the Treasury's borrowing strategy has taken on far greater market significance, it added.

---

The euro continues to face downward pressure against the dollar, reflecting economic risks in the eurozone, said BDSwiss.

"Economic risks in the euro area could weigh on the currency's performance and the European Central Bank's monetary policy," it said.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were lower in Asia after the Treasury Department reduced its estimate for federal borrowing in the current quarter, while investors looked ahead to a crucial week that will include a Fed policy decision and a December jobs report.

Investors also kept a close eye on the situation in the Middle East, after the U.S. vowed to retaliate for a weekend drone attack that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan, marking a significant escalation in tensions.

The central bank is seen as virtually certain to leave the fed-funds rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, but investors will key in on the policy statement and, in particular, remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the timing of expected rate cuts.

Energy:

Oil rose in Asia, supported by concerns over potential disruption to oil supply.

A strong U.S. response to escalating conflict in the Middle East could take oil prices higher, said UOB.

Concerns over China's economy, and the outlook for energy demand, also helped keep any oil price gains in check.

Metals:

Gold was trading steadily, but may weaken ahead of the FOMC's two-day meeting that begins later today.

The precious metal's strength may diminish this week, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

The FOMC meeting could signal the Fed maintaining a resolute stance against excessive dovishness, the analyst said.

Another key point of interest is the U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday, the analyst added.

---

Iron-ore prices were mixed. Though market sentiment has been lifted by Beijing's recent stimulus measures, that is being countered by continued profitability woes at steel mills, Baocheng Futures said.

As steel stockpiles keep rising, most mills have limited room to increase production to help boost profits, it said.

That bodes poorly for demand for the steelmaking material, potentially curbing the positive effects of policy easing. Iron ore is likely to stay volatile as weak fundamentals limit upsides, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Why Oil Prices Rose After Shrugging Off a Crisis

Oil prices have climbed, and not just because of the recent turmoil in the Red Sea.

Futures on Brent crude gained more than 6% last week to settle at $83.55 a barrel Friday, their highest level since early November. The rise came after winter storms slammed U.S. oil production and new data showed the country's economy has remained resilient, suggesting robust demand for fuel ahead.

Treasury cuts its first-quarter borrowing estimate

The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $760 billion in the first quarter, which is $55 billion lower than previously estimated. The decline was driven, in part, "higher net fiscal flows" and a higher cash balance. The updated forecast includes an end-of-quarter cash balance of $750 billion.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Treasury said it expects to borrow $202 billion in net marketable debt with a cash balance of $750 billion. Borrowing needs are less in the April-June quarter because of the April 15 is when individual income tax returns are due.

Qatar's Prime Minister Says Progress Made on Hostage-Release Deal

Leaders from Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the U.S. have made progress toward a deal that would free Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a cease-fire in Gaza, Qatar's prime minister said Monday.

"We are in a much better place than where we were a few weeks ago," said Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, during a public forum in Washington.

Renault Cancels IPO Plans for Ampere

Renault said it has decided to cancel the initial public offering of its electric-car unit Ampere partly due to equity-market conditions.

In 2022, the French automaker said it intended to list the business, and the trading debut was scheduled for spring 2024.

Bregal Forms Impact Strategy Focused on Agriculture

Bregal Investments is establishing a new strategy dedicated to reducing carbon emissions in agriculture and helping make crops more sustainable while generating salable carbon credits.

The Bregal Sphere Nature strategy will invest in so-called agroforestry projects that combine tree- and bush-crops such as cocoa and coffee with plantings of other native trees or bushes. Such projects can help remove the greenhouse gases produced by agricultural operations, while helping to improve biodiversity and make crops more resistant to drought and other stresses, said Alvar de Wolff, who co-leads the strategy alongside Agustin Silvani, both as managing partners.

Amazon, iRobot Abandon Deal Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Amazon.com and robotic vacuum maker iRobot agreed to terminate their $1.7 billion deal amid regulatory pushback, as competition authorities worldwide look more closely at tech company transactions.

Amazon and iRobot said Monday that they have signed a termination agreement resolving all outstanding matters relating to the transaction, which was originally agreed to in August 2022. Amazon will pay iRobot a $94 million termination fee.

Elon Musk Says Neuralink Has Implanted Brain Chip in Human

Elon Musk said that the first human received a Neuralink brain implant, a potential milestone in the development of "brain-computer interface" technology that could one day help those suffering from debilitating conditions such as paralysis to interact with their surroundings.

Musk tweeted late Monday that the patient received the implant the prior day and is "recovering well," suggesting that the surgery was completed successfully and that there were no serious technical problems. Musk didn't disclose details about the patient. When Neuralink announced last September that it was recruiting a trial participant it said it was looking for someone suffering from quadriplegia.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/UK: Jan Shop Price Index

05:30/NED: Jan Producer confidence survey

05:30/NED: Dec PPI

06:30/FRA: Dec Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:30/FRA: 4Q GDP - first estimate

07:00/SWI: Dec Trade Balance

07:30/HUN: Dec PPI

07:45/FRA: Dec Housing starts

08:00/SWE: Jan Quarterly Business Tendency Survey

08:00/SWE: Jan Consumer Tendency Survey

08:00/SPN: 4Q Preliminary GDP

08:00/SVK: Jan Economic sentiment indicator

08:00/SVK: Jan Business tendency survey

08:00/SWI: Jan KOF economic barometer

08:00/SPN: Jan Flash Estimate CPI

08:00/AUT: 4Q Flash Estimate GDP

08:00/CZE: 4Q GDP preliminary estimate

09:00/ICE: Jan CPI

09:00/BUL: Dec PPI

09:00/GER: 4Q GDP - 1st release

09:00/ITA: 4Q GDP preliminary estimate

09:30/UK: 4Q Insolvency statistics

09:30/POR: 4Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:30/UK: Dec Bank of England effective interest rates

09:30/UK: Dec Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

09:30/UK: Dec Monetary & Financial Statistics

10:00/CYP: Nov Industrial Production Index

10:00/EU: Jan Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

10:00/ITA: Dec PPI

10:00/GRE: Dec PPI

10:00/CRO: Dec Retail trade

10:00/MLT: Dec PPI

10:00/EU: 4Q Preliminary Flash Estimate GDP

10:30/BEL: Jan CPI

11:00/IRL: Dec WPI

11:00/POR: Dec Retail trade

13:00/HUN: Jan Hungarian interest rate decision

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-24 0016ET