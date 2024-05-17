--Tesla is developing a plan for a data center in China to train the algorithm needed for fully autonomous vehicles, Reuters reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

--The EV company would need to transfer driving data between the U.S. and China, according to the report.

--Tesla would need a local partner in China for its data center, Reuters report, citing sources.

--The move to use data from China comes as the U.S. government tries to limit the transferring of AI technology from the U.S. companies to China.

Full article at https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/musk-pushes-plan-china-data-power-teslas-ai-ambitions-2024-05-17/

