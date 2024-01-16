By Mauro Orru

Elon Musk said in a post to X that he feels uncomfortable making Tesla a champion of artificial intelligence if he doesn't control about 25% of the electric-car maker.

Musk said late Monday that he wants enough control at the EV car maker to be influential, but not so much that he couldn't be overruled. He currently controls about 13% of Tesla, according to FactSet.

"Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build [AI] products outside of Tesla," Musk wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla shares have traded down more than 2% pre-market. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The chief executive of Tesla and owner of X has warned for years that poorly built artificial intelligence could have catastrophic effects on humanity.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 0632ET