By Sabela Ojea

Elon Musk's SpaceX is seeking to convert its business incorporation to Texas from Delaware.

The Secretary of State of Texas on Wednesday issued a certificate evidencing the acceptance and filing of the conversion, according to a filing.

The rocket company's move comes about two weeks after a Delaware court ordered Musk to give up a Tesla compensation package valued at $55.8 billion.

"Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware," Musk wrote on X following the court's decision, noting that shareholders would be able to vote on whether to move Tesla's incorporation to Texas from Delaware.

