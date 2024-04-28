STORY: Elon Musk met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing in a surprise trip on Sunday (April 28).

The visit was to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving software, and permission to transfer data overseas,

according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Full Self-Driving software, or FSD, is the most autonomous version of Tesla's Autopilot software launched four years ago.

However, the U.S. electric vehicle maker has yet to make it available in China, its second-largest market globally.

Musk said this month Tesla may make FSD available to customers in China "very soon."

Industry experts say the complicated and busy traffic conditions in China provide more scenarios that are key for training autonomous driving algorithms at a faster pace.

But Tesla is grappling with falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs led by Chinese brands.

There are also safety concerns.

Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles in the United States in December to install new Autopilot safeguards.

U.S. auto safety regulators said on Friday (April 26) they had opened an investigation into whether that was adequate following a series of crashes.

Tesla shares are down almost a third since the start of the year as concerns have grown about the EV maker's growth trajectory.