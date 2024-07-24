STORY: Tesla shares sank more than 11% midday Wednesday, evaporating almost $90 billion in stock market value after CEO Elon Musk's talk of humanoid robots and driverless taxis failed to comfort investors worried about the electric car maker's shrinking profit margins.

Tesla posted its lowest quarterly profit margin in five years late on Tuesday, with earnings per share missing estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter.

"Tesla is a very confusing stock, in my opinion. They're confusing the street with what they actually are, are they an electric vehicle company, or are they going to be with battery storage? Is it going to be a robotics? Is it going to be AI or could it be a sum of all the above? I think the sum of all the above is why Tesla is actually an interesting opportunity going forward as one of the Mag 7."