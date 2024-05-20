DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia's coordinating minister of investment said that Elon Musk will consider building an electric vehicle battery plant in the country, after the CEO of Tesla met with President Joko Widodo on Monday.

Musk was not immediately available for comment after minister Luhut Pandjaitan made his remarks to reporters.

Musk and Widodo met in Indonesia's Bali after both attended the World Water Forum on Monday. On Sunday, Musk had launched SpaceX's satellite internet service for the health sector in Indonesia.

