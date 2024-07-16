Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied as traders priced in a rate cut in the coming months.

Elon Musk said he's moving the headquarters of two of his companies, social-media concern X and aerospace giant SpaceX, to Texas from California, following in the footsteps of Tesla as the billionaire protests against identiy politics in the West Coast state.

In a good sign for factory costs, the U.S. import price index was flat in June, held down by drop in fuel import prices, the Labor Department said.

