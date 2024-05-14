By Dean Seal

--Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence startup xAI is nearing a $10 billion to rent Oracle's cloud servers over a multi-year period, according to a report from The Information that cites an unnamed source.

--The deal would make xAI one of Oracle's largest customers, the report said.

--The proposed deal would be similar in size to ones that Oracle's bigger cloud rivals have already struck with OpenAI and Anthropic, and comes as xAI finalizes a $6 billion equity funding round to help pay for cloud costs, according to The Information.

