STORY: Elon Musk's social media company X breached EU online content rules.

That was the ruling from EU tech regulators on Friday (July 11).

The finding could lead to a fine and significant changes in how the site once known as Twitter operates.

The EU's move follows a seven-month long investigation under the Digital Services Act, or DSA.

It requires very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.

Regulators pointed at X's dark patterns, advertizing transparency, and data access for researchers.

It said X's verified accounts which carry a blue checkmark do not correspond to industry practise.

They also argued it hurt users' ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of accounts they interact with.

The European Commission said X has failed to comply with a requirement that companies provide a searchable and reliable advertisement repository.

X was also charged with blocking researchers from accessing its public data.

Musk's company has several months to respond to the charges.

It could face a fine as much as 6% of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching the DSA.