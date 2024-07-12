BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's social media company X has breached EU online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and could face fines and changes to its platform, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on X.

"Now with X, our preliminary view is that: X they deceive users, they infringe DSA. X has now the right of defence — but if our view is confirmed we will impose fines & require significant changes," Breton said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)