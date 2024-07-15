July 15 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has requested for an important design change to the front of the robotaxi and extra time to show off some other things, he said on a post on X on Monday.

Musk did not disclose when the company would hold an event to launch its robotaxi.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the event, originally set to be held on Aug. 8, had been delayed by about two months to October. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)