July 16, 2024 at 06:13 am EDT

STORY: Elon Musk plans to commit around $45 million per month to a political action committee that supports Donald Trump.

That was according to reports by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

It says he had planned to start donations to the so-called America PAC in July.

However, a Monday filing by the group showed no sign of any such donation yet.

The PAC says it has raised more than $8 million so far.

Prominent donors include the billionaire Winklevoss twins.

On Saturday, Musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency, hours after the Republican was shot in the ear at a rally.

Trump's choice for vice president doesn't look like a natural fit with the Tesla founder, however.

J.D. Vance last year introduced legislation to eliminate tax subsidies for electric vehicles.

He wants to replace them with tax credits for U.S.-made gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles.

That would gut a key plank of the Biden administration's clean energy strategy.

Tesla shares fell after the announcement of Vance as Trump's running mate.