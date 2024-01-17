STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he wants about 25% voting control of the company - otherwise, he would be "uncomfortable" growing the automaker into a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The figure is nearly double his current stake of 13%.

In a post on social media, Musk said on Monday, he wanted enough Tesla stock QUOTE "to be influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned."

He added that "at 15% or lower, the for/against ratio to override me makes a takeover by dubious interests too easy."

Without that voting influence, he said, he would prefer to build AI and robotics products outside of the world's most valuable automaker.

The comments marked an abrupt turn for Musk.

He has long touted Tesla as an "AI/robotics company", with its partially automated "self-driving" software and prototype humanoid robots.

Morgan Stanley said last year, Tesla's Dojo supercomputer that was being built to train AI models could power a near-$600 billion surge in the company's market value.

However - so far - the company makes most of its money from its electric vehicles.

Governance experts and analysts said the billionaire's remarks could infringe on his duties as CEO.

Tulane Law School professor Ann Lipton said it suggests he's not only turning down profitable opportunities for Tesla, but also redirecting them to his private companies.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.