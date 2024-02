STORY: Elon Musk says his startup Neuralink's

first human patient has fully recovered

and can control a mouse

by using just their thoughts

The firm successfully implanted a

brain chip in the patient in January

Musk says he hopes the chips could one day help treat

conditions like obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia

But Neuralink has faced repeated calls

for scrutiny of its safety protocols

Last month it was fined for violating

U.S. Department of Transportation rules