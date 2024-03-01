Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman for Breach of Contract

The billionaire alleges that the ChatGPT maker and its CEO have prioritized profit over benefits to humanity.

Are Alternatives to Addictive Opioids on the Way?

Vertex's clinical trials mark a step toward finding treatments for pain without addiction risks.

Elon Musk's X Leans on His AI Startup

The billionaire is drawing on overlapping technology, data and financial backers.

Meta Says It Won't Renew Deals With News Publishers in Australia, U.S.

Facebook owner Meta said the number of people in those countries using a dedicated tab for news on Facebook dropped more than 80% last year.

Tesla Rolls Out More China Discounts as Price War With BYD Heats Up

Tesla is rolling out more incentives to boost demand for its electric cars in China, the latest salvo in an ongoing price war in the world's largest EV market.

Kuehne + Nagel Shares Hit After Fourth-Quarter Miss

Kuehne + Nagel shares fell sharply after it reported below-forecast fourth-quarter earnings, with one analyst noting the company's consensus estimates for 2024 could be downgraded by 10%.

LVMH Doesn't Have the Luxury of Pulling Back From China

The country's economy is sputtering and geopolitical tensions are rising, but Chinese shoppers are the growth engine for the maker of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy.

EV Startup Fisker Raises Going Concern Warning After Troubled Debut

The company says it might need to secure additional financing and is in talks with a large automaker for a partnership.

Disney Family Rebukes Nelson Peltz, Praises Bob Iger in Shareholder Letters

The descendants of Walt Disney and his late brother Roy O. Disney are publicly backing the company and its CEO ahead of an April shareholders meeting.

Whirlpool, Maker of Big Home Appliances, Focuses On Its Small Ones

The company is pinning its hopes on espresso machines, stand mixers and other high-margin small appliances as it slashes costs and transforms itself, CFO says.

