May 20, 2024 at 11:16 am EDT

Hims & Hers Health to Offer Injectable Weight-Loss Drugs on Telehealth Platform

Hims & Hers Health is adding GLP-1 injections to its weight loss offering, a move that can bolster the company's standing as demand for such treatments remains extremely popular.

Neuralink Gets FDA Green Light for Second Patient

The Elon Musk-backed startup has proposed solutions for a thread pullout problem experienced by its first participant, Noland Arbaugh.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein Steps Down

The crypto asset manager is battling an investor exodus from its flagship bitcoin fund.

Musk Effect Drives Spread of Supersize CEO Pay Packages

Elon Musk didn't just upend the global auto business and space missions. The billionaire is also reshaping the landscape of executive pay.

Red Lobster Files for Bankruptcy

The largest seafood restaurant chain in the U.S. will sell its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders.

Li Auto Profit Fell on Higher Operating Expenses

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker forecast rising demand for its vehicles in the second quarter after its first-quarter profit was hurt by a steep rise in research and other operating expenses that offset higher sales.

Overseas Shipholding to Be Acquired by Saltchuk in $950 Million Deal

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the next few months.

Star Entertainment Gets Bid Interest, Says No Substantive Talks So Far

The Australian casino operator said it has received approaches about potential deals, including one from a consortium that includes a local partner of Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos.

An Nvidia Co-Founder's Latest Bet: Making 'Quantum Valley' in New York

Curtis Priem is donating more than $75 million to help Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute become a hub for a cutting-edge technology.

Dimon Led Bank CEOs to Fend Off Tougher Capital Rules

Regulators discuss slashing proposed capital requirements in sign of banks' increasing clout.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-24 1115ET