Permian Rivals Near Deal to Create $50 Billion Oil-and-Gas Behemoth

Diamondback could announce a deal with the closely held Endeavor Energy Resources as soon as Monday.

The Priciest Shareholder Fight Ever Is Headed to Disney's Boardroom

More than $70 million could be spent in bid to win everyday investors' votes.

Your Medicare Plan Might Not Include as Many Freebies Next Year

Insurers are likely to favor margins over growth, meaning benefits such as gym memberships might go.

Why Three Media Giants Made a Hail Mary Bet on Sports Streaming

Disney, Fox and Warner's venture to bundle live sports content-the latest hit to traditional cable packages-needs to cover high costs and keep leagues on board.

Elon Musk Must Testify in SEC's Twitter Inquiry

The federal court ruled that Musk's testimony is "relevant and material to the SEC's investigation" and not, as Musk claimed, "unduly burdensome."

Aurizon CEO Says Buyback May be Possible as Outlook for Returns Improves

Australian rail-freight operator Aurizon Holdings may consider buying back shares, its chief executive said, after flagging a potential increase to shareholder returns next fiscal year.

JB Hi-Fi Half-Year Net Profit Falls, Cuts Dividend

Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi said its half-year net profit fell by 20%, as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending amid elevated inflation.

New York Community Bancorp Went From a Crisis Winner to Banking's Next Worry

The regional lender is seeking funds and considering asset sales after its stock plunged.

Microsoft Is the Most Valuable Company Ever

It's also the first U.S. company to close with a market cap greater than $3.1 trillion.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Files to Incorporate in Nevada

The latest move from Delaware comes after his multibillion-dollar pay package from Tesla was struck down.

