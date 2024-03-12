Southwest Re-evaluates 2024 Guidance Due to Boeing Challenges

The airline expects to report a first-quarter loss but projects a return to profitability in the second quarter.

3M Names Bill Brown Chief Executive

The transition comes as the company navigates waves of claims related to so-called forever chemicals that have weighed on its stock.

Apple Tweaks App Store Plans in Europe

Apple will allow iPhone users in Europe to download apps directly from a developer's website, marking another concession to regulators as the company faces new competition rules in the European Union.

ADM Discloses Justice Department Probe Into Accounting

The company corrected some past financial results while reporting lower quarterly sales and a more-than-40% drop in earnings compared with a year ago.

Kohl's Beats Earnings Estimates. It's Not Enough to Lift the Stock.

The retailer also announces a partnership with Babies 'R' Us.

Alaska Airlines Returns Fleet to Service After Boeing Grounding

The carrier now expects to top previous first-quarter performance targets despite having to ground planes over January's in-flight incident.

OpenAI Calls Elon Musk 'Incoherent' in Legal Filing

OpenAI hit back at Elon Musk's lawsuit against it, saying in a legal filing that it never had a founding agreement with the technology billionaire and describing his contentions as "often incoherent."

Lego Builds Market Share as Harry Potter, Fortnite Sets Boost Popularity

Lego sales increased last year as the toy-brick maker's Harry Potter play sets and Fortnite video game boosted its popularity, helping it outperform and take market share from its rivals despite a slump in global demand.

Reddit Needs to Be OK Being Reddit

The niche social network can be valuable to advertisers, but spending needs to come down.

A TikTok Ban May Be Easier in Theory

The move to ban TikTok is gaining steam in Congress. Carrying through with it would mean opening several cans of worms-practical, legal and political.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 0915ET