Proxy Advisor Endorses Pay Package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Egan-Jones told Tesla shareholders they should vote yes on CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package.

Post Holdings Reports Bird Flu Among Third-Party Poultry Flocks

Post Holdings said there had been bird-flu outbreaks among two of its third-party contracted egg-laying flocks, as the disease continues to spread among dairy cows.

Meta Takes Down 'Inauthentic' Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Linked to Israeli Firm

The network of accounts likely used generative AI tools to create text for comments left on posts from media publications and public figures, Meta said.

Grab to Collaborate with OpenAI to Enhance User Experience

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery specialist Grab will collaborate with OpenAI to tap generative artificial intelligence to enhance users' experience.

Salesforce's stock tumbles as earnings provide latest dose of software-sector pain

The stock could see its steepest daily decline since 2008 as the company experiences "elongated deal cycles, deal compression and high levels of budget scrutiny."

UnitedHealth sees a 'disturbance' in Medicaid - as insurers' stocks plunge

Major health insurers' stocks dropped sharply Wednesday after UnitedHealth Group executives forecast a "disturbance" in the Medicaid business.

Faraday Future's stock plunges, registering its largest-ever daily decline

Shares of electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. plunged Wednesday, weighed down by the company's full-year results late Tuesday.

Netflix Is Teeing Up Music-Competition Shows. Think 'Love Is Blind' Meets 'The Voice.'

One series will involve bandmates auditioning and rehearsing without ever seeing each other.

Exxon Wins Board Vote by Wide Margin

The company's 12 directors were reelected by an average of 95% of shareholders.

American Airlines Admits Business Travel Misfire; Shares Drop

CEO Robert Isom said the airline lost business travel after cutting sales staff and shifting away from corporate booking channels.

