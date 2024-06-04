E*Trade Considers Kicking Meme-Stock Leader Keith Gill Off Platform

Morgan Stanley's trading platform discusses concerns about possible manipulation in GameStop.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square sells 10% stake for $1.05 billion to investors

The hedge fund has struck a deal to sell a 10% stake in itself to an consortium of investors following reports it is preparing for a public float

The Insurance Market Is Flirting With Natural Disasters

Investors are again becoming attracted to catastrophe risk as what is expected to be a very active hurricane season begins.

Why Saudi Aramco Stock Is a Tough Sell on Wall Street

The world's biggest oil producer is trying to tempt global investors with a $12 billion share sale, but the price looks expensive.

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon Are Making Peace

After years of feuding, the business titans spoke at an exclusive JPMorgan summit, opening the door to the two working together again.

The Multimillion-Dollar Scandal Rocking Pickleball

Hundreds of retirees and other creditors say a man who sold Pickleball Rocks merchandise at tournaments across the U.S. owes them nearly $50 million.

Barings Works to Replenish a Depleted Direct-Lending Team

Barings aims to rebuild its direct-lending team after a mass departure led by senior executives stripped the asset manager of a squad of its lending staff.

American Express Zooms Ahead as Gen Z Gets Hooked on Card Rewards

Amex has found that young spenders enjoy perks as much or more than their parents. Now it has to keep them happy.

Bill Ackman Eyes IPO of Pershing Square

Bill Ackman is planning to take his investment firm public as soon as next year, the boldest move yet by the hedge-fund manager to capitalize on his social-media fame.

