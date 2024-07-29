OPENING CALL

Stock futures gained heading into a busy week with rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan pending.

The Fed isn't expected to raise rates at its meeting this week, but any small tweaks to the post-meeting statement or Jerome Powell's press conference could have a large impact on markets, CBA said.

A quartet of influential technology companies is set to report results during a busy week for earnings, and after a selloff among the Magnificent Seven hit the Nasdaq.

Premarket Movers

Abbott Laboratories: A jury ordered Abbott to pay $495 million, after finding the company failed to warn that a baby formula increased the risk of bowel disease. Stock fell more than 6%.

Coinbase stock rose 4%. Bitcoin's price has climbed since Donald Trump said Saturday that he intended to create a "strategic national bitcoin stockpile" if elected.Opening

Today's Headlines/Must Reads:

- Amazon Paid Almost $1 Billion for Twitch in 2014. It's Still Losing Money

-Investors Embrace Bond Funds Before Rates Start to Fall

-For Business, Harris's Record Fuels Both Optimism and Uncertainty

-Surge in Commercial-Property Foreclosures Suggests Bottom Is Near

MARKET WRAPS

Forex:

The dollar fell as the market bets that the Fed will signal that it's getting closer to cutting interest rates at its meeting on Wednesday, although it's possible it will merely signal a rate cut in September, without pre-committing, Deutsche Bank said.

U.S. personal consumption expenditures data on Friday "reinforced a Fed-cut friendly market narrative, with the amount of rate cuts priced for the remainder of 2024 rising by 5.9bps [basis points] over the week to 68bps [+1.3bps on Friday]."

CBA said the dollar index is likely to test downside support at 103.95 early in the week, which is a 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

Given the swap market is already pricing a 109% chance of a 25bp cut to the funds rate in September, the risk is it's perceived to be hawkish or less dovish, supporting the USD later in the week.

Bitcoin climbed after Donald Trump's comments at the weekend about plans to create a "strategic national bitcoin stockpile" where the government would keep or hold the tokens it acquires.

The notion of bitcoin becoming a form of reserve currency is some way off, however, IG said.

Several factors are behind the yen's comeback , including markets pricing in a Fed rate cut in September and a BOJ rate hike before the year's end, Moody's Analytics said.

That would narrow the U.S.-Japan rate gap, aiding the yen and deterring speculation.

Sterling could fal l initially if the Bank of England cuts interest rates on Thursday but should quickly rebound if the central bank sounds cautious about the prospect of further cuts, MUFG Bank said.

Bonds:

Higher financing needs are expected to boost net T-bill issuance to $280 billion in the third quarter and $200 billion in the fourth quarter, BNP Paribas Markets said as it raised its deficit estimate for 2024 to $1.875 trillion, reflecting lackluster tax receipts in the second quarter.

This deficit outlook will likely also require coupon auction size increases in 2025-26, regardless of the election outcome, it added.

Morgan Stanley maintains a two- to 20-year steepener view into the July Fed meeting.

"We see a bullish bias to short-term yields driven by the Fed meeting, and some bearish election and seasonality-driven bias higher into long term yields."

That increases the chance that the U.S. yield curve can continue to steepen, it said.

Energy:

Oil prices were supported from rising tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of OPEC delaying an expected scale-back of production restrictions.

The cartel is supposed to reel in some production restrictions next quarter, but sluggish Chinese demand, ample supply from the Americas and easing energy prices increase the odds of a delay of that move, Swissquote said.

"Combined with boiling Mid-East, we could see oil prices in a better shape by the end of the week."

Metals:

Gold futures gained as hopes for an interest-rate cut grow ahead of the Fed meeting this week.

TD Securities said gold should test new record highs as institutional investors increase their appetite for ETFs, bullion and futures, as it seems likely that the U.S. economy is slowing sufficiently to warrant aggressive Fed easing.

However Angel One said gold is likely to trade on a weaker note as jewelry demand in China, a top consumer of the precious metal, continues to slip amid high prices, Angel One said.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 18% in June on lower jewelry demand amid high prices.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Elon Musk Shares Edited Version of Kamala Harris Campaign Ad

Elon Musk, a master of the memes, is planting his flag in deepfake territory-and risking backlash at a fraught political moment.

Musk, Tesla's billionaire chief executive, on Friday shared on X an edited version of a campaign video for Vice President Kamala Harris purporting to be a parody. By doing so, he potentially breached his own social-media platform's policy against sharing synthetic and manipulated media.

How Tesla Stock Performs After Big Drops, and Two Things to Watch Monday

Tesla stock dropped 12.3% on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday evening. The move, while painful, wasn't a huge surprise.

Tesla stock tends to overreact.

Tech giants lead a big earnings week as markets grow cautious. Analysts say this one is a 'more stable' AI play.

The stocks of the biggest technology companies - those known as the Magnificent Seven - have taken something of a hit this month, as investors fretted over Tesla Inc.'s TSLA quarterly results, OpenAI's efforts to go after Google, and a potentially slower payoff for Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL investments in artificial intelligence.

With results due this week from Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp., markets will get four opportunities for a rebound.

A Fed Rate Cut Is Finally Within View

While Federal Reserve officials aren't likely to change interest rates in the coming week, their meeting will nonetheless be one of the most consequential in a while.

At each of their four meetings this year, interest-rate cuts have been a question for later. This time, though, inflation and labor-market developments should allow officials to signal a cut is very possible at their next meeting, in September.

Fed's next moves could seal the fate of tech stocks and small-caps

A market-moving force could be about to hit a rapidly moving stock market.

U.S. equities were extra jittery in the past week as investors navigated a sharp selloff in big-tech names and a rotation into small-cap and value stocks. This movement from large to small has been one of the main market trends in July, enough to gain its own nickname - the "Great Rotation."

America's Post-Covid Factory Boom Is Running Out of Steam

More U.S. manufacturers are rethinking their plans as they brace for an extended slump in demand.

Higher interest rates, rising operating costs, a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower selling prices for commodities are dampening activity at factories across the country. Executives for the makers of long-lasting items such as cars, crop-harvesting combines and washing machines are projecting challenging business conditions for the remainder of the year.

Why the Great Stock Rotation Is Skipping Consumer Staples

Investors have been rotating out of technology shares and into those parts of the market that have lagged behind. But one such area-the consumer-staples sector, featuring makers of everyday goods from potato chips to paper towels-isn't benefiting much.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite peaked on July 10 and has fallen 6.9% since. Over that time, the S&P 500 consumer staples subindex is up just 1.5%, trailing the S&P 500 equal weight index, which is up 2.7% over the period. Other sectors have done far better. Industrials in the S&P 500 are up 3.5%, and the KBW Regional Banking Index has rallied over 18%.

Investors Gobble Up Bonds That Can Turn Into Stocks

Smaller companies are feeling good about their prospects. Now, many are rushing to issue low-cost debt that lets investors bet their stocks will climb.

So far this year, U.S.-listed companies have issued $48.6 billion worth of bonds that could convert into stock if their shares rise to a certain price. That is the highest issuance of convertible bonds since 2021, when near-zero interest rates during the pandemic fueled a boom, according to Dealogic.

U.S. Launches Military Command in Tokyo to Counter China

TOKYO-The U.S. will establish a new military command in Japan to bolster security ties here as Washington moves to strengthen its Asia allies in the face of China's military buildup, top American and Japanese officials said Sunday.

The new American command, which will initially be led by a three-star general, will coordinate military operations with the Japanese side, plan joint exercises and participate in the defense of the country if hostilities erupt.

Venezuela's Maduro Declares Victory and Third Six-Year Term After Disputed Election

CARACAS, Venezuela-Strongman Nicolás Maduro claimed an unlikely victory in Venezuela's presidential election Sunday, securing a third six-year term in a result that opposition leaders contested, saying the regime had likely falsified the vote count.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 0614ET