(Alliance News) - Reti Spa announced Monday that it has subscribed, through the opening of a mandate with Simon Fiduciaria, a EUR10,000 stake in K5 Global Advisor LLC - a venture capital company under U.S. law - which will enter the share capital of xAI.

xAI, a U.S.-law company led by Elon Musk, is a startup working on the development of artificial intelligence to accelerate human scientific discovery.

The startup has already raised funding from major venture capital funds-Valor Equity Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital-and also Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.

The company made it known that it confirms its focus on innovation with particular reference to generative AI, which is one of the most promising and revolutionary technological innovations for the future in all business sectors. A technology that can span digital creativity, content production, personalized marketing, product design, and advanced data analytics.

Networks is up 2.1 percent at EUR1.98 per share.

