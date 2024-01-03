Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer & Director at Space Exploration Technologies Corp., a Chief Executive & Technology Officer at Spacex SA and a Co-Chairman at OpenAir, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors at Tesla, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. and Musk Foundation. Mr. Musk was previously employed as a Trustee by California Institute of Technology, a Chairman by SolarCity Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer by PayPal, Inc., a Founder by Zip2 Corp., a Co-Founder by Neuralink Corp., a Co-Founder by OpenAI, Inc., a Non-Executive Director by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., and a Trustee by X PRIZE Foundation. He also served on the board at Everdream Corp. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
OpenAir, Inc.
OpenAir, Inc. provides software solutions. It serves internal professional services groups, information technology & management consulting firms, law firms, accounting firms, advertising & public relations agencies and internet services firms. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Neuralink Corp.
Neuralink Corp. engages in biotechnology activities. It develops bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers. The company was founded by Elon Reeve Muskin and Max Joseph Hodak in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
