Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of the growth sectors that have led the stock market for most of the year.

Shares of streaming service Netflix have fallen by more than 3% for the last five sessions as traders retreat from the Magnificent Seven. Elon Musk is pushing Grok, the artificial-intelligence service accessible through the X platform as a news source.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-24 1702ET