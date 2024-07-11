By Denny Jacob

Tesla shares tumbled 6.3% following a report that its planned Robotaxi unveiling has been delayed to October.

Shares were trading around $246.20. The stock is currently up 12 consecutive days with a gain of nearly 45% over this period.

The EV maker delayed its event, set for Aug. 8 by Chief Executive Elon Musk months ago, to October to allow teams working on the project more time to build additional vehicle prototypes, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1230ET