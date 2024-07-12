STORY: Tesla cars may have been used as cabs in New York, but the firm is hitting the brakes on plans for a self-driving robotaxi.

It's now delaying a launch of the vehicle until October.

That's according to Bloomberg News.

It says the design team has been told to rework some elements of the car.

Tesla shares closed down by more than 8% Thursday following the news.

That ended 11 straight sessions of gains, which had pushed the stock up 44%.

Few details of the robotaxi have yet emerged, but some Tesla-watchers are skeptical.

One told Reuters that Elon Musk had a long history of promising fully self-driving cars - without ever delivering.

The billionaire has said that some of the cars will be owned and operated by Tesla, while others will be owned by individuals.

Musk has signalled a new focus on robotaxis and other products, including AI, amid a slowdown in EV sales.

Separately Thursday, Tesla launched a cheaper version of its long-range Model 3 sedan.

It's around $5,000 cheaper than the current long-range variant of the model.

Investors have criticised the firm for a lack of new products, but Musk has promised new cars will come next year, albeit based on current platforms.