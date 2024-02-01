By Sherry Qin

Tesla will hold a shareholder vote to decide whether to transfer its state of incorporation to Texas, Chief Executive Elon Musk said.

Musk's decision comes after a Delaware court ordered him to give up a Tesla compensation package valued at over $55 billion.

"The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas," he said in a post on X. "Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote," Musk said after conducting a poll among his followers.

