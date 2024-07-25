WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump on Thursday said billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him that he planned to give $45 million for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.

"I disagree with the electric cars for everybody," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "You want to have a choice, and that includes electric."

Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45 million to Trump, following a WSJ report this month.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson)