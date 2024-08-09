CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said he has signed a resolution to block access to social media platform X in the country for 10 days.

Maduro has frequently railed against X owner Elon Musk since the country's July 28 presidential election. X was formerly Twitter.

