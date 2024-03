Emma N.

Walmsley is on the board of Microsoft Corp.

and Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at GSK Plc and Member of Stanford Medicine.

She previously occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer for GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pte Ltd., President at GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings Ltd.

and General Manager-Consumer Products at L'Oreal (China) Co., Ltd.

She received a graduate degree from the University of Oxford.



Linked companies GSK PLC Chief Executive Officer Glaxosmithkline Australia Pty Ltd. Glaxosmithkline Australia Pty Ltd. Pharmaceuticals: Major Health Technology Glaxosmithkline Australia Pty Ltd. manufactures and markets prescription medicines, prescribed vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It serves healthcare professionals and consumers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. Chief Executive Officer