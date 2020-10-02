Engie board set to appoint Catherine MacGregor as new CEO

* MacGregor's name appeared in media in recent days
* She will be tasked with renewables, grid expansion
-sources
* Engie-Veolia dinner discussion had "constructive spirit"
PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French energy group Engie's
board is set to appoint Catherine MacGregor, a top
executive at Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC
as CEO, eight months after the ouster of Isabelle
Kocher, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
An Engie spokeswoman earlier confirmed media reports that a
board meeting on Friday afternoon will designate a new chief
executive officer.
Energy sector specialist Catherine MacGregor, 48, is a
French national who currently heads Technip Energies
after having spent 23 years at Schlumberger. Her name
only appeared in the media in the last few days but she is now
firmly in the lead, barring last-minute changes, the source
said.
Other candidates that have been considered include Engie
President & CEO North America Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, Saint-Gobain
deputy CEO Laurent Guillot, former Suez
deputy CEO Marie-Ange Debon and public transport group RATP CEO
Catherine Guillouard, sources said.
Engie has been hunting for a new CEO since its board
decided in February not to renew the mandate of Isabelle Kocher,
at the time the only female boss of a blue-chip company in
France, and to put in place an interim management team after
months of boardroom infighting.
Sources said Catherine MacGregor will be tasked with
accelerating the expansion in renewables and grids and to
execute an ambitious asset sales programme.
Engie initially aimed to pick a new CEO in September but the
selection process was delayed when water and waste management
firm Veolia launched an unsolicited bid on Aug. 30 for
the bulk - 29.9% - of Engie's 32% stake in Suez, a
move Suez fiercely opposes.
Engie on Wednesday welcomed a sweetened 3.4 billion euro
offer ($4 billion) from Veolia for the stake and is expected to
announce its final decision on Monday.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Engie
board chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu had organised a dinner on
Thursday with Veolia CEO Antoine Frérot and Suez board chairman
Philippe Varin, where the three discussed the bid in "a
constructive spirit".
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Geert De Clercq and Elaine Hardcastle)