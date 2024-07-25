PayPal: new Chairman of the Board of Directors

July 25, 2024 at 11:14 am EDT Share

PayPal has announced the appointment of Enrique Lores as the new independent chairman of its board of directors.



He will succeed John Donahoe, who is stepping down from PayPal's board after chairing it since 2015. Enrique Lores, who is also CEO of HP, has been on the board since June 2021.



"Enrique's deep expertise in consumer and enterprise technologies has been invaluable to PayPal, and I know his experience leading and transforming HP into a disruptive industry player will continue to serve the board and the company well in his new role as chairman," said Alex Chriss, president and CEO, PayPal.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.