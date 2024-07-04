Eric Richard Dodd is currently the Chairman at Credit Corp.

Group Ltd., Chairman at First American Title Insurance Company of Australia Pty Ltd., and a Member at The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

He previously held positions as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at Insurance Australia Group Ltd., NRMA Insurance Ltd., and Medical Benefits Fund of Australia Ltd.

He also served as the Chief Executive Officer & Director at Bupa Australia Health Pty Ltd.

in 2009, Chairman at eChoice Ltd.

from 2013 to 2015, and Non-Executive Chairman at Ambition Group Ltd.

in 2013 and 2014.

Additionally, he has held positions as Chairman at Odyssey House McGrath Foundation, Shadforth Financial Group Ltd., and Clean Up Australia Ltd.

He was also a Non-Executive Director at Healthscope Operations Pty Ltd.

from 2009 to 2010 and an Independent Non-Executive Director at SFG Australia Ltd.

from 2013 to 2014.

Furthermore, he has experience as a Finance Director at NatWest Markets, Managing Director at First American Title Insurance Co. (New York), and General Manager at Bank of New Zealand Ltd.

He has also been a Member of the Business Council of Australia, President of the Insurance Council of Australia Ltd., and a Member of the Australian Bankers' Association.

Mr. Dodd obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of New England.



Linked companies CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED Chairman First American Title Insurance Company of Australia Pty Ltd. First American Title Insurance Company of Australia Pty Ltd. Specialty Insurance Finance Part of First American Financial Corp., First American Title Insurance Company of Australia Pty Ltd. is a company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm provides title insurance services. Chairman