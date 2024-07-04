K3 Business Technology Group PLC - business-critical software solutions provider focusing on fashion and apparel brands - Says that Executive Chair Tom Crawford will be stepping down from his current role to become a non-executive director. This will take effect with the publication of the company's interim results, due in mid-July. Explains that this reflects Crawford's "need to reduce his work commitments in light of the health condition of a close family member". Accordingly, Chief Financial Officer Eric Dodd will become chief executive officer, and Group Finance Director Lavinia Alderson will become CFO. The board confirms that the group remains on track to perform in line with its expectations for the current financial year.
Current stock price: 94.00 pence
12-month change: down 25%
