Canadian National Railway Names Edmond Harris Operating Chief

By Kathryn Hardison

Canadian National Railway Co. said Monday it has appointed industry veteran Edmond Harris as its operating chief, succeeding Rob Reilly, effective immediately.

Mr. Harris, who has spent 40 years in the railroad operations industry, has been working closely with Canadian National Railway as a consultant since April, the company said.

During that time, he has worked with the company's operations leadership team on its operational and service excellence initiatives, the company said.

Mr. Harris's experience includes over three decades working at Illinois Central Railroad as well as the Canadian National Railway. He also served as the executive vice president of operations at CSX Corp. from 2018 to 2020.

Canadian National Railway also noted that Mr. Reilly had joined the company in 2019.

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1755ET