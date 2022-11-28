Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Edmond Harris

Age : 71
Public asset : 47,626 USD
Linked companies : Duos Technologies Group Inc
Biography : Edmond L. Harris is Executive Vice President at CSX Transportation, Inc. He is also on the board of...

Canadian National Railway Names Edmond Harris Operating Chief

11/28/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


Canadian National Railway Co. said Monday it has appointed industry veteran Edmond Harris as its operating chief, succeeding Rob Reilly, effective immediately.

Mr. Harris, who has spent 40 years in the railroad operations industry, has been working closely with Canadian National Railway as a consultant since April, the company said.

During that time, he has worked with the company's operations leadership team on its operational and service excellence initiatives, the company said.

Mr. Harris's experience includes over three decades working at Illinois Central Railroad as well as the Canadian National Railway. He also served as the executive vice president of operations at CSX Corp. from 2018 to 2020.

Canadian National Railway also noted that Mr. Reilly had joined the company in 2019.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1755ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.57% 170.13 Delayed Quote.8.88%
CSX CORPORATION -1.00% 31.7 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
Most Read News
 
11/23Berkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett donates shares to family charities
RE
11/22'Boomerang CEOs' don't always work out; Disney hopes this one bucks trend
RE
11/21Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification
RE
11/25Elon Musk says Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake'
RE
11/23North American Morning Briefing: Data Dump, Fed Minutes Awaited
DJ
11/25Pramod Mittal's deal with creditors revoked by London court
RE
11/27Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
Latest news about Edmond Harris
 
05:56pCanadian National Railway Names Edmond Harris Operating Chief
DJ
2018Transcript : CSX Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2012Transcript : Canadian Pacific Railway Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2012Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Announces Board and Management Changes
CI
2012Transcript : Canadian Pacific Railway Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 