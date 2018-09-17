DowDuPont CEO Edward Breen to Take Executive Chairman Role at Specialty-Products Spinoff

By Jacob Bunge

DowDuPont Inc. Chief Executive Edward Breen will assume the top executive position at the specialty-products company that will be created next year as part of the conglomerate's yearslong plan to split into three entities.

Mr. Breen will become executive chairman of the specialty-products company, to be named DuPont, managing its portfolio of businesses and steering its capital investments. DowDuPont is expected to announce Monday the appointment alongside those of other executives, ahead of the spinoffs planned to be completed by June 1 of next year.

DowDuPont, jointly based in Michigan and Delaware, was created a year ago in a merger of two bastions of U.S. industry. Both Dow Chemical and DuPont had faced shareholder pressure to streamline operations and focus on faster-growing businesses. Since merging, Mr. Breen has overseen efforts to cut $3.3 billion in costs while preparing to break the combined entity into three separate companies focused on materials, agriculture and specialty products such as enzymes and fibers.

The materials business, to be named Dow, is planned to spin off from its parent by April 2019. Corteva Agriscience, the agricultural business, and DuPont should be separated by June, company officials said.

"We're rounding third base now," Mr. Breen said in an interview.

James Collins, who has been leading DowDuPont's agriculture division as chief operating officer, will assume the chief executive role at Corteva. The planned company will rank among the world's largest suppliers of crop seeds, weedkillers and insecticides. Marc Doyle, chief operating officer for the specialty-products division, will assume the CEO role when that unit is set up as the new DuPont, marketing products for construction materials, semiconductors and bulletproof vests.

Both worked at DuPont for decades. Mr. Collins eventually led its agricultural division, and Mr. Doyle managed a range of industrial businesses.

At the new DuPont, Mr. Doyle will report to Mr. Breen. Mr. Breen's executive chairman role will be a full-time position, he said. He said he plans to do the job "as long as I feel I'm adding value to the company."

Mr. Breen said the full boards of directors for the three companies will also be set and announced in October. He declined to say whether he would serve on the boards of Dow and Corteva.

Mr. Breen joined DuPont's board in 2015 during the company's heated battle with activist investment firm Trian Fund Management LP. He took over DuPont and its board later that year following predecessor Ellen Kullman's abrupt departure. Almost immediately, Mr. Breen was approached by Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris regarding the deal that would form DowDuPont, while other chemical and agriculture companies explored their own mergers.

Investors consider Mr. Breen well-suited to DowDuPont's unique merger-to-breakup plan. From 2002 to 2012 he led Tyco International, steering two breakups that spun off Covidien PLC, TE Connectivity Ltd. and ADT Corp., and overseeing Tyco Flow Control's combination with Pentair Ltd.

One of Mr. Breen's priorities at DuPont will be pruning less-profitable businesses, such as a European Styrofoam unit that generates $240 million in annual sales with slim profit margins. DowDuPont announced the sale of that business in July. Mr. Breen said he would also scrutinize returns from research projects. He has already eliminated some long-running projects like an effort to produce ethanol from corn stalks and cobs.

"We're diverting that effort to other programs," Mr. Breen said.

Dow's Mr. Liveris stepped down from the combined company's board July 1. Jim Fitterling, Mr. Liveris' longtime lieutenant, in March was named chief executive of the new materials-science company, which makes plastics, coatings and packaging.

Greg Friedman, who oversees finance for the agricultural business, will become Corteva's chief financial officer. Jeanmarie Desmond will be CFO of the new DuPont.

