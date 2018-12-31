Log in
Edward Lampert

Birthday : 07/22/1962
Place of birth : Roslyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Edward S. Lampert is a Chairman at Seritage Growth Properties, a Chairman & Chief Executive Offi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/31/2018 | 07:16am CET
Carlos Ghosn Can Be Held in Jail Until Jan. 11, Tokyo Court Says

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, lengthening a detention that has gone on for a month and a half. 

 
Amazon Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores

Amazon.com is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the e-commerce giant's two-hour delivery service. 

 
Amazon, to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself

The retailer is targeting hundreds of millions of new online shoppers in India's countryside by simplifying its order screen with Hindi and videos, opening stores to help people shop and adding a fleet of local deliverymen who can take payments. 

 
Auto Sellers Try Out Amazon-Style Ordering

More car dealers, as well as startups, are offering direct sales through their websites, as consumers become more comfortable buying big-ticket items online. 

 
One Odd Biotech Rally Explained

Shares of VTv soar on an investment by its biggest shareholder, billionaire Ronald Perelman, though probably because the company needed a cash infusion. 

 
Retail Report Card for 2018: From Walmart to Tiffany's

Chains that invested to improve stores and boost their e-commerce businesses were rewarded in 2018 as a surging economy lifted consumer confidence and spending. 

 
Edward Lampert Makes Last-Minute Bid to Save Sears

Edward Lampert's ESL Investments moved forward with an offer to save Sears stores, but the retailer's survival isn't guaranteed. 

 
The Last 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, Transforming International Travel

Smaller, ultraefficient long-range airliners are overtaking the once celebrated giant of the sky. It is a mixed blessing for passengers, who can pick from more direct flights, but often end up in crammed planes offering fewer perks. 

 
At Troubled Nissan, CEO Described as a 'Space Alien' Takes the Wheel

A 40-year veteran at the auto maker who pushed to investigate former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, the private Hiroto Saikawa now faces challenges that would tax even the most charismatic executive. 

 
An Ugly Victory for Hong Kong in the IPO Derby

Several of the biggest listings in Hong Kong this year have subsequently performed poorly.

Latest news about Edward Lampert
 
