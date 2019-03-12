Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Edward Lampert

Birthday : 07/22/1962
Place of birth : Roslyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Edward S. Lampert is a Chairman at Seritage Growth Properties, a Chairman & Chief Executive Offi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Rite Aid CEO to Leave; Company to Shed 400 Corporate Jobs

Rite Aid Corp. said its chief executive, finance chief and operating chief plan to leave the company as part of a wide-reaching restructuring plan that will also eliminate about 400 full-time jobs. 

 
Boeing to Make Key Change in 737 MAX Cockpit Software

Boeing Co. is making an extensive change to the flight-control system in the 737 MAX aircraft implicated in October's Lion Air crash in Indonesia, going beyond what many industry officials familiar with the discussions had anticipated. 

 
Problems Begin to Mount for Edward Lampert's New Sears

The issues facing Edward Lampert's new Sears are piling up as the old Sears demands more cash it says it is owed from last month's sale of the retailer's assets at a bankruptcy auction. 

 
CBS Buys Remaining 50% in Pop, a Cable Network, From Lions Gate

CBS said it has acquired the 50% stake in the cable network Pop held by Lions Gate Entertainment, giving it complete ownership of the channel. 

 
TPG's McGlashan Stripped of Duties in Wake of College-Admission Scandal

Mr. McGlashan is among dozens of defendants, including several with ties to the private-equity and venture-capital industry, named in a federal suit unveiled Tuesday. 

 
Lumber Liquidators Settles Probes Into Laminate-Flooring Claims

Lumber Liquidators agreed to pay $33 million in fines after federal authorities accused it of misleading investors about selling laminate flooring that contained excessive amounts of formaldehyde. 

 
Regulator Slams Wells Fargo After CEO Testifies to Congress

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan faced combative questions from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, his latest test in the yearslong fallout from his bank's sales-practices scandal. 

 
Fed Bans Two Ex-Goldman Bankers From Industry

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has barred former Goldman Sachs bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng from the banking industry because of their alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal. 

 
African Online Retailer Jumia Plans IPO in the U.S.

Jumia, Africa's largest e-commerce platform, filed with the SEC for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
Goldman Opens Up In-House Moneymaker to Outside Investors

A Goldman Sachs Group profit machine that has invested the bank's own money in Asian property, African startups and troubled U.S. retailers, among other ventures, is opening up to outside investors.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Edward Lampert
 
07:16pEDWARD LAMPERT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pEDWARD LAMPERT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13EDWARD LAMPERT : Wsj
RE
02/07EDWARD LAMPERT : U.S. bankruptcy judge approves sale of Sears to Chairman Lampert
RE
01/16EDWARD LAMPERT : Sears to Stay Open, After Lampert Prevails in Bankruptcy Auction -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/16EDWARD LAMPERT : Sears to Stay Open, After Edward Lampert Prevails in Bankruptcy Auction
DJ
2018EDWARD LAMPERT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017EDWARD LAMPERT : Lampert to ask court for access to Sears Canada restructuring documents
RE
2017EDWARD LAMPERT : Sears CEO Lampert blames company's woes on 'irresponsible' media
RE
2017EDWARD LAMPERT : CEO Lampert Pumps Additional $1 Billion Into His Sears Bet
DJ
2016EDWARD LAMPERT : Sears Posts Loss as Lampert Provides More Aid
DJ
2013EDWARD LAMPERT : Sears CEO Lampert Reduces Stake in Retailer
DJ
2012EDWARD LAMPERT : Lampert Again Cuts Stake In AutoZone, To 6.2% From 8.3%
DJ
2012EDWARD LAMPERT : Lampert Reports Little Change in Sears Stake, No Cisco, Wells Fargo Stakes
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06:15aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
RE
07:49aDAVID HENRY : Worried about next downturn? U.S. credit funds may offer early clues
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE
03/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - official
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.