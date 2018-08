By Colin Kellaher



Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday said President Edward Monser will retire on Oct. 1 after 37 years with the company.

The St. Louis technology and engineering company said Michael Train, who has led its automation-solutions business since 2016, will succeed Mr. Monser as president.

Mr. Monser, 67 years old, has served as president since 2010. Mr. Train, 55, has been with Emerson for 27 years.

