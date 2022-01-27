Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Edward Rogers

Age : 51
Public asset : 86,179,897 USD
Linked companies : Rogers Communications Inc.
Biography : Founder of Slaight Communications, Inc., Edward S. Rogers is a businessperson who has been at the he

Canada's Rogers beats revenue estimates on wireless recovery

01/27/2022 | 07:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc surpassed quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the telecom operator added more subscribers and benefited from higher demand for its internet and cloud-based services used for remote working.

The results come after a months-long battle for control of Canada's biggest wireless carrier that saw Chairman Edward Rogers oust CEO Joe Natale and appoint his confidante Tony Staffieri to the role.

The company's wireless business posted healthy growth in the last three months of 2021 thanks to an increase in subscribers who pay a monthly phone bill and a jump in roaming revenue as travel restrictions were eased.

Rogers said it expected total service revenue growth of 4% to 6% in 2022, as the pandemic-induced shift to working from home continues to boost demand for the high-speed internet its cable business provides.

Its total revenue was C$3.92 billion ($3.09 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of C$3.86 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to C$405 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, from C$449 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2704 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.26% 0.8989 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.27% 1.69955 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.14% 90.771 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.37% 0.7328 Delayed Quote.0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.31% 0.84024 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
Most Read News
 
01/24ELON MUSK : Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet
RE
01/23NELSON PELTZ : Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
RE
06:26aELON MUSK : no human drivers this year, robots next
RE
01/25JOHN HESS : Hess Corp sees higher capital spending, production in 2022
RE
01/26WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square takes new position in Netflix
RE
01/23CHRISTEL HEYDEMANN : Heydemann on course to become first woman to lead Orange -sources
RE
01/20JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon's pay to $34.5 million
RE
Latest news about Edward Rogers
 
07:22aEDWARD ROGERS : Canada's Rogers beats revenue estimates on wireless recovery
RE
07:21aCanada's Rogers beats revenue estimates on wireless recovery
RE
01/11Key events leading up to Rogers Communications' court hearing, CEO appointment
RE
01/10Rogers Communications appoints Staffieri as president and CEO
T2
01/10TED ROGERS : Rogers Communications appoints Staffieri as president and CEO
RE
2021TED ROGERS : Rogers names Staffieri interim CEO as chair stamps authority after family feud
RE
2021Rogers names Staffieri interim CEO as chair stamps authority after family feud
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 