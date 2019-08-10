Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Eike Batista

Birthday : 11/03/1956
Place of birth : Governador Valadares - Brazil
Biography : Founder of 5 different companies, notably: Prumo Logística SA, Eneva SA and EBX Investimentos Ltda.

Brazil appeals judge lifts temporary arrest of former billionaire Eike Batista

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former billionaire Eike Batista arrives at the Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian appeals court judge ordered on Saturday the release of Eike Batista, the mining and oil magnate who was once Brazil's richest man, revoking a temporary prison order that would expire on Monday.

On Thursday, the police arrested the eccentric former billionaire in Rio de Janeiro on a temporary basis on suspicion of money laundering and insider trading.

Federal prosecutors said they identified some 800 million reais ($203 million) in illicit transactions.

According to court documents, the temporary arrest order was aimed at preventing Batista from contacting other suspects in the case to set up a defense strategy for testimonies.

But federal appeals judge Simone Schreiber ruled that the arrest order cannot be used as a tool to constrain the defendant or interfere in his police testimony.

Batista has been under house arrest since early 2017 on separate charges. In early 2018, he was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for paying a $16.5 million bribe to now-imprisoned former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sergio Cabral in exchange for state construction contracts.

Batista, who is appealing his conviction, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro and Gabriela Mello in Sao Paulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.81% 4.4163 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.94% 58.26 Delayed Quote.6.06%
WTI 2.65% 54.23 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Eike Batista
 
08/10EIKE BATISTA : Brazil appeals judge lifts temporary arrest of former billionaire Eike Batista
RE
2017EIKE BATISTA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017EIKE BATISTA : Brazil's former richest man Batista faces corruption charges
RE
2016EIKE BATISTA : Ex-Official Solicited Bribes, Brazil Says -- WSJ
DJ
2016EIKE BATISTA : Brazilian Businessman Eike Batista Paid Bribes to Rousseff's Presidential Campaign, Prosecutors Say
DJ
2015EIKE BATISTA : Brazil´ s Batista Says He Wants to Do Business Again
DJ
2015EIKE BATISTA : Judge in Eike Batista Case Under Investigation
DJ
2015EIKE BATISTA : Brazil Authorities Seize Cars, Documents From Eike Batista
DJ
2015EIKE BATISTA : Brazil's Eike Batista Resigns Oil Company Chairman Post
DJ
2014EIKE BATISTA : Brazil Judge Postpones Eike Batista Trial Session to Early Next Year
DJ
2014EIKE BATISTA : Batista Insider-Trading Trial Starts in Rio
DJ
2014EIKE BATISTA : Brazil's fallen tycoon Batista goes on trial for insider trading
RE
2014EIKE BATISTA : Eike Batista's Trial to Begin Tuesday
DJ
2014EIKE BATISTA : As money runs out, fallen Brazilian tycoon Batista faces the law
RE
2014EIKE BATISTA : Brazil prosecutor seeks to freeze $641 mln in Batista's assets
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
08/05STEVE COHEN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
08/05RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox Corp to buy fintech Credible Labs in $397 million deal
RE
08/05MARK TUCKER : HSBC's Flint reversal raises risks for chairman Tucker
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group