One of the now deleted tweets read quote: "I am giving back to the community. All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes."

Rapper Kanye West, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were among the other victims.

The cause of the breach was not immediately clear.

Shares of Twitter tumbled nearly 4 percent in trading after the market close.

Twitter said in an email that it was looking into the matter.